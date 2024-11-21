Teri Hatcher "normally does nothing" for her birthday.

Teri Hatcher will turn 60 in early December

The former 'Desperate Housewives' star - who has daughter Emerson, 27, with ex-husband Jon Tenney - will reach her 60th birthday on December 8 and explained that even though she normally lets the event pass by without much fuss, she has become "concsious" of it this time round.

She told UsWeekly: "I will normally do nothing. Yeah, it’s just too much. But this birthday I really felt like I wanted to recognize it in the way that I feel like — so my daughter turned 27 this year and I said to her, I go, ‘That feels like a real age. That’s a legit age, 27,’.

"And in a funny way, I feel like 60 is a legit age. And what it makes me conscious of is that the people that I surround myself with — this core [group], we’re going the distance."

Teri noted that this time there are plans for her to mark the occasion in a "really speical way" with her closest friends and insisted that she is "not ignoring" the big day in a change from tradition.

She added: "I have a group of 20 people that we are all going to celebrate in a really special way. I’m just honored that my friends are kind of going above and beyond to celebrate with me. I’m definitely not ignoring it this year."

The actress is now starring in 'How to Fall in Love by Christmas' for Lifetime, and noted that her special day will have another first in that it is the first time any of her work has actually premiered on her birthday.

She said: "My whole career, I have never had a movie air on my birthday!"