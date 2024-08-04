Morgan Wallen's concert was delayed on Friday (02.08.24) due to a "terroristic threat" believed to be against Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.

The country star was 45 minutes late arriving on stage at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium - where the two Kansas City Chiefs players were in attendance - and it has now been revealed the hold-up was due to police making an arrest.

The Jackson County Prosecutor said there was a "terroristic threat", with the alleged targets being "two individuals who were members of the Kansas City Chiefs organisation".

A statement read: “An Illinois man has been charged with a felony after he threatened on social media to shoot two individuals at a concert Friday night at Arrowhead in Kansas City, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.

“Aaron Brown of Winchester, Ill, faces a Class E felony of Making a Terroristic Threat in the 2nd Degree. According to court records, Kansas City police detectives and intelligence analysts in the Kansas City Fusion Center working at GEHA field at Arrowhead on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, officers were monitoring threats at a planned concert when they observed on X (Twitter) a threat against two individuals, who were members of the Kansas City Chiefs organization, were present at the event.

“The defendant confirmed to police where he was located at Arrowhead. The concert was delayed for 40 minutes while the defendant was located.

“The defendant was charged earlier today and a $15,000 bond was set. Prosecutors requested a $250,000 cash bond.”

Some fans had criticised Morgan for delaying the show because he was "hanging out with Chiefs players" but the statement stressed the hold-up was a result of the law enforcement action, and sources told Variety the concert was almost cancelled just five minutes before it was due to begin.

Travis - who is dating Taylor Swift - and Patrick walked out of the dressing room with the 'Last Night' singer, who donned a bespoke Chiefs jersey with the number seven on the front, paying homage to his days as a high school baseball player.