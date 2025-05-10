Terry Crews fasts until 2pm every single day.

Terry Crews fasts until 2pm each day

The 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' actor has opened up about the importance of "routine" for himself, which includes making his own coffee every morning and taking time to reflect and set his goals while not eating from 10pm until 2pm the next day.

Speaking to 'On With Mario Lopez', he said: "I have a routine - I intermittent fast, I don't eat till 2, but between 10.30 and 11.30, I always make my own coffee.

"It's part of my routine - it got me through so many things. That hour period in my day is when I write down all my goals, I make my plans, I focus my life."

The 56-year-old actor - who has teamed up with Starbucks on his own signature blend - insisted the goals he jots down during his coffee breaks are a huge help.

He added: "It's really about these routines that make you successful, you know what i mean?

"I go back to the lists that I made when I was doing those coffee breaks, and I hit every one of those goals, brother.

"It's really magic."

Terry revealed he still works out "early" each morning, but doesn't wake up hungry because he eats his "biggest meal" late.

He explained: "My biggest meal is at night, so I'm basically working out on that."

When it comes to fasting, Terry - who still enjoys snacks at the cinema - explained his approach is more about "discipline".

He said: "Listen, the thing about fasting for me, it's not about just the body, it's about the discipline.

"Everything that is within your reach is not meant to be in your hand. It's telling your body 'No, you're gonna do it when I tell you to do it'.

"It's a ripple effect that affects everything in your life. You learn how to turn things down, you learn how to say no to stuff.

"You can't listen to your body, man, it tells you the wrong thing. Sometimes the right decision doesn't always feel good."