Cecily Strong never thought she would become a mother.

Cecily Strong walking the SNL Anniversary Special carpet

The 41-year-old comedienne is expecting a baby girl, through IVF, this year with her fiancé Jack, and Cecily is thankful that she will be able to experience parenthood.

Reflecting on her birthday and baby shower-combined bash, she told Entertainment Tonight: "[It was the] best birthday I've ever had.

"We got 140-something people came in because it's my first baby, I'm 41, IVF, you know, [it's] not a thing I was sure was going to happen in my life - so what a thing to celebrate."

Last weekend, saw a heavily pregnant Cecily - who was the longest-running female cast member on the hit NBC comedy sketch show - return to Studio 8H, in Rockefeller Centre, New York, to be a part of the 'Saturday Night Live' 50th anniversary celebrations.

From September 2012 until December 2022, Cecily had been making America and the rest of the world burst into fits of laughter with her various comic characters.

One of her most notable comedy creations was The Girl You Wish You Hadn't Started a Conversation with at a Party and she reprised the sketch character on the anniversary special in the 'Weekend News Update' segment where her character announced her pregnancy.

However, it required a lot of stamina and endurance due to the quick turnaround of the live show each week.

Asked how she managed to do that for a decade - a period which she described as the "greatest years" of her life - Cecily admitted: "I don't know.

"I don't sleep well, I think that's going to prepare me for motherhood."