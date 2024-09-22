Tia Mowry and her sister Tamara have grown apart in recent years.

Tia Mowry doesn't really speak to her twin sister Tamara anymore

The 46-year-old actress first found fame alongside her twin sister in the hit 1990s sitcom 'Sister, Sister' but following her split from Cory Hardrict - with whom she has Cree, 13, and six-year-old daughter Cairo - in 2023, she has revealed that she just wants to be able to speak to her former co-star amid the loneliness of divorce.

Speaking in a clip from her upcoming WE TV series 'Tia Mowry: My Next Act', she said: "I came into this world with a twin and right after that, I went into a 22-year relationship so I have never been alone in my life. It has been quite a journey. Being alone has been the most challenging part of my divorce.

"It's times like this when I feel and wish that my sister and I were still close and I could pick up the phone and call her.

"But that's just not where we are right now."

However, an insider explained that the former Nickelodeon star was actually just talking about the logistics of where she and her sister are both living at the moment, as they played down any notion of a feud between the pair.

The source told People: "The sisters are still close, but the quote being referenced was about the lack of proximity in their physical location — Tamera lives in Napa and Tia lives in Los Angeles."

Meanwhile, Tia recently reminded her followers that a divorce is never a "one-size-fits-all" situation.

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, she said: "Recovering from a divorce feels like a whirlwind journey. I found out through the process that divorce isn't a place where we arrive, it's entering a new chapter in life with many nuances, and no one-size-fits-all handbook. It's a side of divorce that isn't often discussed, especially when there are kids involved."