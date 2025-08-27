Tia Mowry has insisted a parent's job isn't to "make their kids happy".

Tia Mowry has opened up on what she thinks a parent's role is

The 47-year-old actress - who has Cree, 13, and Cairo, seven, with her ex-husband Cory Hardrict - has opened up on what she believes her role should be as a mother.

She told Parents: "I don't think it is your job to make your kids happy.

"I think that it is your job to keep your kids safe, nurture them, guide them, but they have to learn on their own how to make themselves happy, because we don't want to create co-dependency."

The Sister, Sister star recalled how her own childhood helped shape the way she treats her kids.

She explained: "I think growing up, it was definitely a cultural thing where it's like, 'My house, my rules'.

"I didn't want to do that with my children. I wanted my children to never be afraid to express themselves."

Tia also revealed how she doesn't want to force her daughter to do anything she's uncomfortable with, including the idea of kissing a relative at a family gathering.

She added: "If you're not in the mood, then you're not in the mood."

Meanwhile, Tia noted how communication between her and Cory is paramount to helping them co-parent their children in a way that helps everyone.

She said: “The main important thing is making sure that the children still see the parents together and communicating, and still see them [being] cordial.

“That's what keeps children beautifully adjusted.

"It keeps their nervous system calm and at ease when they see their parents are still together, we all come together as a family.”

Tia and Cory split in 2023 after 15 years of marriage, and she previously revealed how travel helped her heal.

Asked during a fan Q+A on her Instagram Story how to recover from a divorce, she wrote: "I think I’d say: dive into doing the work.

"Really, truly focus on self-care. Focus on what makes you happy and what brings you joy.

"Build a tribe, a community of friends, a support system. Meditate. Try new hobbies. Read books on healing.

"Spend time with your kids if you have them, or just surround yourself with people who genuinely love and support you.

“Do things that feel fun and fulfilling. Travel, if you can. Traveling really helped me. It’s all about creating new experiences. The more experiences you have, the further away you get from that heavy, gut-wrenching feeling of divorce.”