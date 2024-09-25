Tia Mowry has insisted she still loves her sister Tamera "very much".

The 46-year-old actress - who first found fame alongside her twin in the hit 1990s sitcom 'Sister, Sister' - recently spoke about how the two siblings have grown apart in recent years, and she wasn't able to lean on Tamera after her divorce from Cody Hardrict.

However, she has now told Us Weekly magazine: “This is basically what I was insinuating: I feel like as we grow up, we all start our own families and their children need to lean on them.

“We begin to take on new roles and responsibilities within our lives. That is what that was all about.”

Tia split from Cody - with whom she has Cree, 13, and six-year-old daughter Cairo - last year, and she recently said she wanted to be able to speak to her sister during the loneliness of the divorce.

Now, she explained: "In these transitions in life, sometimes you just want a hug and you just want someone to be as accessible as they used to be, and that is not the case. It’s called life.”

And she insisted despite her previous comments, she and Tamera still have a "beautiful connection".

She added: “I love my sister very much. She loves me very much. We have a closeness and a beautiful connection.

"But that’s what that was all about. It’s just how life unfolds, and it happens with many families.”

While Tia lives in Los Angeles - close to their dad Timothy and brother Tahj - Tamera lives in Napa, which is a six hour drive away, and their other brother Tavior lives in Tennessee.

Over the weekend, a clip from Tia's upcoming WE TV series 'Tia Mowry: My Next Act' caused a stir after her comments about Tamera.

She said in the video: "I came into this world with a twin and right after that, I went into a 22-year relationship so I have never been alone in my life.

"It has been quite a journey. Being alone has been the most challenging part of my divorce.

"It's times like this when I feel and wish that my sister and I were still close and I could pick up the phone and call her.

"But that's just not where we are right now."

At the time, an insider explained to People that the former Nickelodeon star was simply talking about the logistics of where they're both living.

The source said: "The sisters are still close, but the quote being referenced was about the lack of proximity in their physical location."