Tia Mowry won't rule out a Sister, Sister reboot

The 46-year-old actress and her real life twin Tamera Mowry-Housley starred in the 1990s family sitcom as twins who were separated at birth and raised by a different parent, before reuniting following a chance meeting in their teens, and while she would "never say never" to bringing back the programme, she isn't sure it would be a good idea.

Asked about the possibility of a reboot, Tia told People magazine: "Yeah, I mean, never say never. I'm just a huge believer in that, meaning I don't have a crystal ball, but never say never.

"I will say this: It was such a beautiful, amazing show, and a part of me also just wants to leave it there. You know what I mean? Let it be.

"But it was so wonderful and so amazing. So I feel like, to be honest with you, I also have that feeling as well.

"So I'm like, okay, never say never, but it was such a great show and I wouldn't want to mess it up in any kind of way. It's a classic."

Last year, the 'Family Reunion' star - who has children Cree, 13, and six-year-old Cairo with ex-husband Cory Hardrict - marked the 30th anniversary of 'Sister, Sister' and her excitement at the show's launch.

Sharing throwback photos and clips, she wrote on her social media accounts: "Today is the 30th anniversary of 'Sister, Sister' and I’m so grateful for this show and the experiences it has given me. It was the first time I really believed in myself and my dreams. I remember being on a press tour in New York when the show premiered, feeling like all my hard work and prayers had paid off."

But she recalled the moment of "rejection" when the show wasn't initially picked up and how she learned from the experience.

She continued: "My sister and I faced rejection when our show wasn’t initially picked up, but we didn’t give up. We prayed and were later told the show would be a mid-season replacement.

"We were back up. Whenever I feel like I get to a place where I want to quit, I go back to that moment and remember that dreams do come true and to keep going and keep believing."