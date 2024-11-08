Tia Mowry finds it tough to juggle dating and the responsibilities of motherhood.

Tia Mowry has opened up about her love life

The 46-year-old actress has opened up about her concerns during a heart-to-heart conversation with Jackee Harry, the actress who played her on-screen mom in 'Sister, Sister'.

Tia - who was married to Cory Hardrict between 2008 and 2023 - said on 'Tia Mowry: My Next Act': "Working, being a mother and just putting a lot of effort into dating right now is a lot to juggle and balance, and I can't help but wonder if I am repeating the same mistake now."

Jackee, 68, admitted to being aware of Tia's relationship troubles before she split from Cory.

She said: "I did know from the other side, if I might say, somebody else was dissatisfied that they weren’t working. One partner makes more money or has more successful is a gap that is so hard and they can't work. You can't have competition. It just does not work."

In 2022, Tia took to social media to announce her split from Cory.

At the time, the actress - who has Cree, 13, and Cairo, six, with her ex-husband - promised that they would "maintain a friendship".

Alongside a black-and-white photograph of them together, she wrote: "I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."