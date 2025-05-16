Tiffany Trump has announced the birth of her first child.

The daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, 31, had the baby with husband Michael Boulos, 27, and she shared the news in a joint post with her partner on social media by posting an image of her cradling her newborn’s foot.

She captioned the image: “Welcome to the world our sweet baby boy, Alexander Trump Boulos. We love you beyond words!

“Thank you for coming into our lives! 5.15.2025,”

The couple’s son, born on 15 May, is the first grandchild of Donald Trump, 78.

News of Tiffany’s pregnancy was first made public in October 2024, when Trump announced it during remarks at the Detroit Economic Club.

He said: “He happens to be the father of Tiffany’s husband, Michael, who’s a very exceptional young guy. And she’s an exceptional young woman. And she’s going to have a baby. So that’s nice.”

A spokesperson for Tiffany confirmed the pregnancy shortly after the speech.

Tiffany, the only child of Trump and his second wife Marla Maples, married Michael in November 2022. The ceremony took place at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Michael is the son of Dr Massad Boulos, a Lebanese-born businessman whose family owns a multibillion-dollar conglomerate operating in Nigeria.

He and Tiffany couple reportedly met in 2018 while attending an event at Lindsay Lohan’s club in Mykonos, Greece.

They announced their engagement in January 2021, the day before Trump left office after his first term as president.

Tiffany shared the news with followers in a post showing the couple smiling on the White House lawn, writing: “It has been an honour to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!”

According to a source cited by People, Michael proposed in the White House Rose Garden with a $1.2 million diamond ring.

Tiffany studied law at Georgetown University and has largely stayed out of the political spotlight, though she did speak at the 2020 Republican National Convention.