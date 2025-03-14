Tiger Woods is reportedly dating Vanessa Trump.

The alleged relationship between the golfer, 49, and US President Donald Trump’s former daughter-in-law, 49, is said to have started as a friendship around Thanksgiving 2024 and has since evolved.

An insider told Page Six, which reported the apparent romance on Thursday (14.03.25), along with the DailyMail.com – which said four different sources had confirmed the romance: “They have a lot in common. They’ve both gotten used to public scrutiny. They both know how to keep their private life private. They’re both parents.”

The couple is said to be taking things slowly, with Vanessa visiting Tiger’s residence on Jupiter Island, Florida, a few nights a week, according to Page Six.

Tiger has not been married since his 2010 divorce from Elin Nordegren.

Vanessa divorced President Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr in 2018 after 12 years of marriage.

Her and Tiger’s apparent romance may have been helped along by their children’s shared interest in golf – with Vanessa’s daughter Kai Trump, 17, an avid player.

Tiger recently underwent surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon sustained during training.

He has also been going through a tough patch as his mother, Kultida Woods, passed away on 4 February.

Representatives for Woods and Vanessa have not commented on the relationship.

The couple has also yet to make any relationship public on social media.

Tiger and Vanessa both live in Florida, around 20 minutes apart.

Vanessa's past relationships include Leonardo DiCaprio and Saudi prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud.

Tiger previously dated Erica Herman for six years before their 2023 split.

Another source told Page Six about their rumoured romance: “She’s not starstruck by him; she’d date him even if he weren’t famous. Fame doesn’t interest her; that’s what he likes best about her.”