Tilda Swinton is considering retirement

The 64-year-old actress admitted every time she makes a film she contemplates walking away from the industry on a high only to change her mind when a new offer comes in, but at the moment, she can't see herself doing anything beyond 'The Room Next Door', one of two movies she has due for release next month.

She told America's Elle magazine: “I’ve always intended that each film would be my final one. It was not wanting to jinx anything because I have had such fun from start to finish.

"I always thought, ‘Well, that’s a good one to go out on. Let’s just quit while we’re ahead.’

“And I feel it today. I feel 'The Room Next Door' is the last film I make. Let’s see if anything else happens.”

Tilda - who will also feature in 'The End' next month - has always appreciated the close working relationships she has forged with her directors over the years and doesn't think she'd have been "interested in working" at all without those "familial" bonds.

She said: "My original drug that got me into filmmaking in the first place is to work collectively, to work in very close communication with filmmakers.

"And I started with Derek Jarman in 1985 and worked with him for nine years. And by the time he died in 1994 of AIDS, I was hooked, but it was tricky because I was hooked and then he left.

"But fortunately, there are other people who want to work in that way, from Sally Potter, who asked me to play and make 'Orlando' with her, to [director] Susan Streitfeld and [producer] Mindy Affrime, who asked me to make 'Female Perversions' with them.

"And then I’ve gone on into very close familial bonds with Lynn Hershman Leeson, Wes Anderson, Bong Joon Ho, and Luca Guadagnino.

"I’m really grateful, because I don’t know that if I hadn’t continued to find these families, if I would be interested in working.

"I don’t think of myself as an industrial animal at all, you know, the way in which industry tends to divide people up and tends to concentrate on individual skills. My skill, if I have anything, is finding collaborators."