Tim Burton "knew right away" that Jenna Ortega was the perfect candidate to play Wednesday Addams.

Tim Burton has heaped praise on Jenna Ortega

The 22-year-old actress plays the titular character in Wednesday, the hit Netflix series, and Tim never had any doubts that she would succeed in the role.

Tim, 66 - who directs and executive produces the series - told The Independent: "You can’t just ask somebody to do Wednesday Addams. They have to have it in their DNA.

"Jenna reminds me a bit of what Winona [Ryder] had when I first met her on Beetlejuice. That silent movie actor thing, where they don’t have to say anything. You just have Jenna stare at you, and you knew right away that was Wednesday."

Tim is best known for his work in the film industry, directing hits such as Beetlejuice and Edward Scissorhands. But he's also enjoyed the "spontaneous approach" of TV directing.

He shared: "You don’t have time to brood, or overthink things."

And unlike some filmmakers, Tim doesn't have any worries about working with a streaming company.

He said: "I’m pretty haphazard about how and what I choose to make – as you could tell by my career. I just kind of go, ‘Ooh, I’ll do that. That seems interesting.’ I don’t overly think about my legacy – or my tombstone."

Meanwhile, Jenna previously revealed that she became an "unhappy person" after season one of Wednesday.

The actress became an international star on the back of her appearances in the Netflix show - but Jenna initially struggled to cope with the pressures of fame and success.

She told Harper's Bazaar magazine: "To be quite frank, after the show and trying to figure everything out, I was an unhappy person.

"After the pressure, the attention - as somebody who’s quite introverted, that was so intense and so scary."

Jenna now serves as a producer on Wednesday and she's loving the experience of having a hands-on role with the show.

Jenna - who has become one of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood in recent years - said: "I sit in on meetings and listen and learn. I’m still finding my footing in that area."