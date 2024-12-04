Timothée Chalamet offered to pay a $500 fine issued to his lookalike contest's host.

The 28-year-old actor hit the headlines in October when he turned up at his own lookalike competition at New York City's Washington Square Park, but the event ended on a sour note when the police tried to break up the contest, arresting four attendees.

Event organiser Anthony Po was subsequently fined $500 for hosting a public event without a permit, and it's now been revealed Timothée's team offered to cover the cost.

He told People: "The production [cost] like $4,000, so it's like legit the best case scenario.

"They need to do something stronger to [disincentivize] us.

"They offered to pay the ticket, which is truly funny."

However, Anthony rejected the kind offer from Timothée's team, and digital invite app Partiful paid the fine instead.

But Anthony also revealed Timothée's people praised him for putting on the event, which went viral.

He said: "They basically [said] like, 'We thought it was awesome. Thanks so much.'

"It was all good and fun."

However, the organiser didn't manage to meet the 'Dune' actor at the event, and the real Timothée didn't make the top 10 lookalikes - despite being the actual actor.

Anthony said: "I think if he would've stayed for the end of it, maybe I would've given him runner-up or something."

The contest was a catalyst for similar lookalike competitions around the world.

Harry Styles lookalikes headed to an event in London's Soho Square last month, and there was a similar event to find Paul Mescal doppelgangers in Dublin, Ireland.