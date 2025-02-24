Timothee Chalamet's mother reminded him to do his chores after he won a SAG Award.

The 29-year-old actor won the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role following his starring role as Bob Dylan in 'A Complete Unknown' but revealed that his mom Nicole Flender simply told him to "fold [his] laundry" when he told her about his big win.

He told Extra: "She said, ‘Don’t forget to fold your laundry,’ and I was like, ‘Really? This moment? Really? This moment I just won this award, and I’m 29 years old and you’re chastising me still!

"She might have won me this… I grew up in an actors’ building in New York, so I know she really pushed everyone she knew to hit that vote button."

The 'Wonka' star - who took the Screen Actors Guild award ahead of Adrien Brody ('The Brutalist'), Daniel Craig ('Queer'), Colman Domingo ('Sing Sing') and Ralph Fiennes ('Conclave') - noted it would have "classy" for him to "downplay" how much work he had put into playing the music legend on screen but then spoke of how he "poured everything" into it.

Speaking on stage at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium, he said: "Oh boy. I was not expecting this at all, truly.

"I'll start by thanking my mother, who I'm here with tonight. She has been working at actors' equity for 40 years.

"I'll quickly run through this. I know the classiest thing would be to downplay the effort that went into this role and how much it means to me, but the truth is, this was five-and-a-half years of my life, I poured everything I had into playing this incomparable artist, Mr. Bob Dylan, a true American hero. It was the honour of a lifetime, playing him.

"It's an honour I share with Monica, Elle, Edward, the entire cast in a genre, a biopic, that can be perhaps tired, everyone gave it their all, I'm so deeply grateful to them."