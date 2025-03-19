Tina Fey "hates money" and "has a problem with rich people having a side hustle".

Tina Fey has given her opinion on money

The '30 Rock' star - who is worth an estimated $75 million - shared her opinions on finances during an episode of the 'Good Hang with Amy Poehler' podcast - revealing she judges wealthy people who launch side projects in a bid to swell their already healthy bank balances.

During the podcast Poehler praised her friend and suggested she branch out by launching her own line of hair products or glasses, saying: "You have incredible hair. I feel like you should have a hair campaign and also I’m always pushing you to have a glasses line.

"Why do you not have a glasses line? [Do] you hate money?"

Tina then explained: "I do kind of hate money. As we know, I’m terrible with money only in that I don’t waste money, but I don’t get excited about money. If I’m safe and I have enough money to live, I have a problem with rich people having a side hustle.

"If you already have like $200 million … I judge it."

Tina went on to explain she was once left baffled when she discovered an actress was promoting a range of homeopathic medicines for kids.

She said: "One time a million years ago, I remember seeing - and I won’t name this actress but someone could figure it out - an ’80s actress promoting her line of homeopathic children’s medications. I was like: ‘Why on this Earth would I trust an actress for pediatric medications?’"

Poehler concluded: "You should stop, because this is the thing now. You have to have a million [things]. You have to have glasses!"