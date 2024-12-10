Tina Knowles claims she was "hacked" after her Instagram account liked a post about the news that her son-in-law, Jay-Z, had been sued for an historic rape allegation.

Beyonce's mom, 70, insists she did not hit the like button on ABC7 Chicago's post about the lawsuit the 55-year-old rap mogul is facing after an anonymous female alleged that she was raped by the ’99 Problems’ hitmaker and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, 51 – who is in jail ahead of his sex trafficking trial next year - when she was 13 in 2000.

Tina posted her response she typed out in the Notes app of her phone, which read: "I was Hacked!

"As you all know I do not play about my family. So if you see something uncharacteristic of me. Just know that is not me!

"Please stop playing with me !!!!"

On Sunday (08.12.24), an amended court document was filed in a federal court and added Jay-Z - whose real name is Shawn Carter - to the original sexual assault lawsuit filed in October, which only listed Diddy as a defendant.

The alleged assault is claimed to have taken place after the MTV Music Awards in New York in 2000, and the female initially accused Diddy of drugging and rapping her, and now, the Roc Nation founder is facing the same allegations.

Jay-Z reacted to the amendment and accused lawyer Tony Buzbee, who is representing Jane Doe, of "blackmail and fraud" and branded the allegations "so heinous in nature" that he would expect there to be a "criminal complaint" made against him, not a "civil" one.

In a statement published via Roc Nation, Jay-Z began: “My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a ‘lawyer’ named Tony Buzbee. What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle.

“No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!

“These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?”

He called the lawyer a "deplorable human" and accused him of having a "pattern of these type of theatrics".

He went on: "I'm more than prepared to deal with your type. You claim to be a marine?! Marines are known for their valour, you have neither honour nor dignity."

Jay-Z - who has three young children with his wife Beyonce - said his heart breaks for his brood who he and his spouse will be sitting down with to educate on “the cruelty and greed of people".

He penned: "My only heartbreak is for my family.

"My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people.

"I mourn yet another loss of innocence.

"Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit."

Diddy denied drugging and raping the female and pleaded guilty to his other sex trafficking charges.

On Monday (09.12.24), Jay-Z and Beyonce stepped out as a family after he denied the allegations.

The rapper and the ‘Halo’ hitmaker, 43, put on a united front as they accompanied their daughter Blue Ivy Carter to the premiere of 'Mufasa: The Lion King’ in Los Angeles.

He was seen smiling as he joined his 12-year-old daughter and wife at the event, and Tina also appeared with them.

The family appeared in good spirits as they posed for photos on the red carpet to celebrate Blue’s role as Kiara in the new Disney movie.