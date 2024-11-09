Tina Turner sought advice from Cher before walking away from her abusive marriage.

Tina Turner was married to Ike between 1962 and 1978

The award-winning star - who died in May 2023, aged 83 - turned to Cher - who was married to Sonny Bono between 1964 and 1975 - when she was thinking of leaving her husband, Ike.

In 'Cher: The Memoir' - excerpts of which have been published in the Daily Mail newspaper - she recalls: "Early in our relationship, our German shepherd puppy got under Sonny’s feet while he was cooking and yelped as he shoved it to one side with his foot.

"‘Hey, Son, don’t do that!’ I said.

"Before I knew it he had spun around and pushed me up against a wall. He didn’t yell and he didn’t hit me, but he had a hold of my shoulders and his face was clenched. I was so vehemently opposed to being manhandled, having seen my mother go through it, that I thought, ‘F*** this.’

"Staring into his eyes, I said, ‘Let me tell you something. If you ever touch me like this again, it’ll be the last time you ever see me.’

"I wasn’t kidding, and he could see that I meant it."

Cher can still remember Tina turning to her while she was going through a similar experience.

The 'If I Could Turn Back Time' hitmaker says: "Years later, one of the guests on my prime-time TV show, 'Cher', was Tina Turner, a breathtaking performer who appeared with her then-husband Ike.

"Before we went on she came to my room asking if I had some cover-up. She had a bruise on her arm she didn’t want showing on camera.

"She sat down while I looked for it and then quietly said, very straightforward, ‘Tell me how you left him.’"