Tish Cyrus says she didn't mean to unfollow Miley Cyrus on Instagram

The 57-year-old podcast host realised after it was brought to her attention by a fan that she was no longer following her pop superstar daughter, 32, on the social media platform, but insisted that it was all accidental.

She wrote: "I didn’t. Idk what happened lol. I have no idea how that happened but it's fixed now [pink heart emoji]."

In a separate post, Tish - who also has Braison, 30, and 15-year-old Noah with her ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus whilst she also has Brandi, 37, and Trace,36, from a previous relationship - insisted that she and the 'Flowers' hitmaker as "close" as ever.

She wrote: "I would never unfollow Miley, her and I are as close as we've ever been. Period. Little [heart] emoji @mileycyrus."

Tish has managed Miley's career since her teenage years when she played the title role on the Disney Channel series 'Hannah Montana' - which also starred Billy Ray - and whilst the 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker is thought to have become somewhat estranged from her father in recent years, she has insisted that her mom was the one who "raised" her, even though the 'Achy Breaky Heart' singer had an influence on her as an artist.

Speaking on 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction', she said: "Without my dad, I know — I mean, not just literally I wouldn’t be sitting in this chair, I wouldn’t exist — but I would not, who I am as a person, it wouldn’t exist. Because my dad, as a creative and as an artist in the way that his brain works, has always made me feel safer in my own mind because we’re very similar in our ideas.

“So I think a lot of his perspective on reality and on life, I’ve inherited from him, more so than the way that I was raised — which really, my mom raised me."