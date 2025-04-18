Tish Cyrus and daughter Noah Cyrus have grown closer since they became neighbours.

Tish and Noah Cyrus have been spending more time together since they became neighbours

There had been rumours of the pair being locked in a feud over Tish's marriage to Dominic Purcell in August 2023 - but the pair have never been stronger.

Speaking on the 'Sorry We're Cyrus' podcast, which is usually hosted by Noah's sister Brandi Cyrus, 37, and her mom, Tish said: "Noah moved this year.

"That's been so good for us. Being able to go on our walks and we found our new favorite ice cream truck."

Tish, 57, also gushed over Noah's fiancé Pinkus, whom she got engaged to in 2023.

Noah, 25, said: "It's really cute because my fiancé and my mom are really close.

"I love that so much because my past boyfriends my mom has not been close with."

She laughed: "Now I'm with a nice little German man."

Tish then heaped praise on the fashion designer, noting how "respectful", "driven and sweet" he is.

She gushed: "He is a man. Honestly, it's one of the things that I love about him.

"I love him so much and honestly... he is a man. He's so respectful and driven and sweet. Honestly I think he is perfect.

"He is so awesome and I could not be happier that you are with him."

Noah agreed: "Me too."

The 'July' singer also revealed she has wanted to get married and have children in her early twenties like her mother, who was 26 when she married Noah's country music star father Billy Ray Cyrus, 63, in 1993.

At the time, Tish was pregnant with their second child, Braison Cyrus, who was born in May 1994.

Noah said: “I always wanted to get married. Like, every relationship I’ve had, I’ve thought about marrying them.

“My explanation was always, ‘Well, my mom had her first kid by the time she was 21.’ I don’t think of that as, like, an ‘oopsie age.’ I think of that as, ‘Well, I’ve been working since I was 15. Why couldn’t I have a child when I’m in my early 20s or why couldn’t I get married in my early 20s?’ That was something I really wanted.”

The couple are also parents to pop star daughter Miley, 32, while Billy Ray adopted Brandi, 37, and Trace, 36, from Tish's past relationship. Billy Ray also has 33-year-old son, Christopher Cody, whose mother is waitress Kristin Luckey.