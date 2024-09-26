Kate Winslet's son "cried a lot" when he watched 'Titanic' for the first time.

Kate Winslet starred in the iconic movie

The 48-year-old actress starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in the 1997 film, and Kate now has revealed that her ten-year-old son, Bear, was reduced to tears when he watched the movie in 2023.

The Oscar-winning star told E! News: "My youngest has seen 'Titanic', he saw it last year. He cried a lot, and he kept having to pause it, and he was very upset."

By contrast, Kate revealed that her two oldest children - Mia and Joe - are fans of one of her movies in particular.

The actress said: "My older two, who are nearly 24 and 21 they love 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind'. Yeah, that's a big favourite for them."

Kate previously admitted that her life was "horrible" after the release of 'Titanic'.

The award-winning actress - who played Rose DeWitt Bukater in James Cameron's record-breaking movie - was only 22 when 'Titanic' was released, and Kate initially struggled to cope with the intense scrutiny that she faced.

She told PORTER magazine: "Journalists would always say, 'After 'Titanic', you could have done anything and yet you choose to do these small things' ... and I was like, 'Yeah, you bet your life I did! Because, guess what, being famous was horrible.'"

Kate has now learned how to cope with the pressures of fame, revealing that she no longer considers it to be a "burden".

The 'Mare of Easttown' star - who eschewed parts in big-budget movies in favour of period pieces following her 'Titanic' success - shared: "It's not a burden, any of it. ['Titanic'] continues to bring people huge amounts of joy. The only time I am like, 'Oh god, hide', is if we are on a boat somewhere."