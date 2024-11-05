Tito Jackson laid to rest as Michael Jackson's children pay their respects

Michael Jackson's children Paris and Bigi Jackson paid their respects as their uncle Tito Jackson was laid to rest on Monday (04.11.24).

The 26-year-old singer and the 22-year-old film expert were among several Jackson family members who attended Tito's funeral at the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Glendale, California.

Paris and Bigi's aunt La Toya Jackson, 68, uncle Marlon Jackson, 67, and cousins Jaafar, 28, and Jermajesty, 24, also paid their respects to Tito, who passed away in September aged 70.

The Jacksons star Tito - the older brother of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson, who died in 2009 aged 50 - suffered a fatal heart attack while driving from New Mexico to Oklahoma in September.

Following Tito's death, Paris shared a picture of him and her late dad Michael on Instagram.

She wrote: "Rest in transition Uncle Tito."

Iconic group The Jacksons - also made up of Tito's brothers Marlon, 67, and Jackie, 73, and his son Taryll, 49 - had played several shows this year, with Tito last onstage in Munich, Germany on September 10.

Tito, who was the older brother of the late King of Pop Michael and sister Janet, 58, shot to fame alongside his siblings in the Jackson 5 - who would later become the Jacksons - in the late 1960s and 1970s under the legendary Motown label.

The original lineup consisted of Jackie, Tito, Marlon, Michael, and Jermaine Jackson, 69.

Their best-known hits included 'ABC', 'The Love You Save', and 'I'll Be There'.

Tito was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Jackson 5, and the Jacksons received a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1980.

The singer and guitarist also embarked on a solo career in 2003 as a blues musician.