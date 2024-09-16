Tito Jackson's three sons are "shocked, saddened and heartbroken" by the singer's death.

Tito Jackson's sons are shocked and saddened by his death

The Jackson 5 star passed away at the age of 70 amid reports he suffered a heart attack while driving from New Mexico to Oklahoma and now his children Taj, Taryll, and TJ - who performed as pop group 3T - have shared their sadness in a statement paying tribute to their father.

In a post on Instagram, the trio wrote: "It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us.

"We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being.

"Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as 'Coach Tito' or some know him as 'Poppa T'.

"Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously. It will forever be 'Tito Time' for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is 'Love One Another'. We love you Pops."

Tito is believed to have died on Sunday (15.09.24) and family friend Steve Manning told Entertainment Tonight the star suffered heart attack while driving from New Mexico to Oklahoma, but an official cause of death is not yet known.

Former Jackson Five drummer Jonathan ‘Sugarfoot’ Moffett also paid tribute to Tito, writing in a post on Facebook: "I’m stunned and devastated to receive and hear this disheartening news.

"I love Tito like my brothers of blood relation. I’m stunned and dismayed ... I’m at a loss of spirits. Trying to gather my thoughts, memories of him ... and mental senses ... my most sincere and deepest thoughts and prayers for my second mother, [Tito's mother] Katherine [Jackson] (my love for Katherine ... is everlasting. Dear mother, I love you dearly).

"My thoughts are with my nephews in heart and spirit, 3T and all his grandchildren. I love you all VERY much. You are my second family."