T-Boz nearly had her face scratched by a gig-goer's car keys

The 54-year-old 'Waterfalls' hitmaker has revealed the many objects she's had lobbed onstage at her over the years - including someone's car keys, which she swiftly threw back into the crowd.

She told Us Weekly: “I’ve had bras, panties and car keys thrown at me.

“I threw the car keys back. Like, ‘Girl, you almost hit me in the face. Don’t scratch my moneymaker!"

Fans throwing items at musicians is nothing new, and recently, Bebe Rexha had an audience member escorted out of her concert after they threw an object at her.

The 34-year-old pop singer was performing at a festival when she demanded that the person who launched something at her be removed from the show altogether.

In a video posted to social media in June, she said: "If you hit me with something on the stage, I will take you for everything you've f****** got. Do not f****** play with me right now. Which one? Point me to the person. I want to see them. Out. Get the f*** out. That's it. It's done for you!"

The 'I Got You' singer received stitches in hospital after a phone was thrown on stage, splitting her eyebrow, and causing a black eye.

Nicolas Malvagna was later arrested and charged with two counts of third-degree assault as well as second degree aggravated harassment, third degree attempted assault and second-degree harassment.

According to reports, he told police at the time: "I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny."

Several artists have spoken out about fans throwing things to the stage, including Harry Styles, Drake, Ava Max and Kelsea Ballerini.

Adele previously fumed: "Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting show etiquette at the moment, throwing (things) onstage? Have you seen it?

"I dare you, dare you to throw something at me.

"Stop throwing things at the artist!"