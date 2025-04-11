Teddi Mellencamp finds her sex drive "exhausting" amid her cancer treatment.

Teddi Mellencamp is battling cancer

The 43-year-old star - who has stage 4 cancer and recently had tumours removed from her brain and lungs - has detailed the way in which her medication has taken a toll on her body and she's finding some things particularly "hard".

Speaking on her 'Diamonds in the Rough' podcast, Teddi - who has Slate, 12, Cruz, 10, and Dove, five, with her estranged husband Edwin Arroyave - said: “After going through all of this, they’ve changed my medication, I have a sex drive. It’s really hard for me.

“Not to TMI, but I even tried myself, and I was like, ‘This is f***ing exhausting. This is exhausting.’

“I tried it the night before last, and I was like, ‘Well, I can’t do this again.’ I achieved, but I had to achieve it in a way that wasn’t the way it was set up to achieve.”

Teddi also reflected on how sex between couples changes over time and how there is a potential for it to become "procedural".

She said: “If you don’t speak up for what it is that you want or what it is that you’re looking for, most likely your partner is going to do it wrong. And not just sex, but, like, intimacy or comfort.”

Last week, the former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star completed radiation treatment for brain cancer.

Sharing a video of herself ringing the ceremonial bell at the end, she wrote on Instagram: “Ringing the bell can signify a major phase of treatment — today was my last day of radiation. 5 more rounds of immunotherapy to go. Love you all for the kind messages.”

Earlier this week, Teddi revealed her dad, rocker John Mellencamp, had called her to discuss arrangements for after her death, with him expressing a wish for her final resting place to be in their "group family mausoleum" in Indiana.

Speaking on her 'Two Ts in a Pod' podcast, Teddi shared of their conversation: “Finally, I answer, I’m like, ‘I’m in the bath. Let me live a little.' He goes, ‘I just want to make sure you’re going to be in our group family mausoleum.”

Teddi then pointed out that she would want her children to have a place at the mausoleum.

She recounted: “He’s like, ‘Well, there’s going to be the top five and then we’re gonna have little areas around it, and then that’s where everyone’s going to get buried.'

“He goes, ‘You’re doing your will right now, so you may as well put it in there.'"

She then seemed to agree it was a good idea.

Teddi said: “I’m gonna have to work on my sister next week. The kids will be right behind me.”

The star remains convinced that she can overcome cancer.

She recently told her Instagram followers: "Of course I know the chances but I truly believe with my whole heart, I will beat this and watch my kids graduate."