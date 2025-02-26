Kathie Lee Gifford thinks Donald Trump has "earned" his presidency.

The 71-year-old television host has known businessman Donald, 78, for a number of years and insisted that he "does not need" to be in the White House, but has every faith that he will "fulfil every promise" that he has made with his leadership.

She told FoxNewsDigital: "He is an ever-evolving human being, and this man will not rest until he has fulfilled every promise that he has made to the American people. That I do know about Donald.

"A lot of people are thinking he's ruining America. I know Donald. This man does not need this, like a hole in the ear or a hole in his head. He just does not need this. He could be living any kind of life he wants. He's earned it.

"That man built the skyline of New York, you know, he just did, and more. He's just, I mean, he's not a perfect man by any means, but he's a different man now. He's a different man than the man I met in 1981. He's a different man than he was last year in Butler, Pennsylvania."

The US president was the victim of an assassination in the days he was going head-to-head with Democrat leader Kamala Harris as part of their campaign trails, and after Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania narrowly missed the former 'Apprentice' judge, the former 'Today' star insisted that her friend feels as if he is

She said: "[He feels that] the Lord saved him from being killed.

"[It] just grazed his ear because he moved a millimeter. He really, truly believes that.

"He is proving how he cares about America and how he cares about people. He's going to make mistakes. And you know, Elon [Musk]'s going to make mistakes. We're human. But their purpose is right. Too many people have made promises to the American people year after year after year [and] had no intention of keeping them."