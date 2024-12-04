Tom Brady is reportedly too “busy” to get a new partner like his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

Tom Brady is reportedly too ‘busy’ to get a new partner like his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen

The retired NFL star, 47, had his divorce from the divorce from the 44-year-old Brazilian supermodel finalised in 2022 after their 13-year marriage, and he’s said to have been sent reeling when she recently announced she is expecting her first child with her martial arts instructor boyfriend Joaquim Valente, 35.

A source has now said the former athlete-turned TV sports commentator is too wrapped up in sorting out his career for romance and fears his resistance to having any more children could make it “difficult” for him to find a girlfriend.

Tom – who is parents with Gisele to son Benjamin, 14, and 11-year-old daughter Vivian – was also apparently left “stung” earlier this year when it was revealed Gisele was pregnant, the DailyMail.com reported.

A source added to the outlet: “Tom would love to date more but he is busy and very focused on his first year of being a commentator.

“It is easier (for him) to be single right now.”

They added about his feelings on Gisele getting a new man after their split: “At first, everything stings. Her getting pregnant, her hanging out with Joaquim, her moving on.

“But then he snaps out of it and remains busy, knows that his life is pretty good and to worry about things he can’t control is a waste of time.

“He could complain but what’s the point?

“He got the best out of the relationship with Gisele until it fell apart, now it’s not his problem anymore. He will be fine.”

Since splitting from Gisele, Tom has been linked to celebs including Bradley Cooper’s model ex Irina Shayk, 38, as well as influencer Isabella Settanni, 32, and 27-year-old ‘Dancing with the Stars’ contestant Brooks Nader.