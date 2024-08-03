Tom Brady has hailed his "beautiful kids" as he celebrates his 47th birthday.

Tom Brady has celebrated his latest birthday

The NFL icon celebrated his latest birthday on Saturday (03.08.24), and Tom - who has Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, with Gisele Bundchen, as well as Jack, 16, with Bridget Moynahan - has taken to social media to mark the occasion.

Alongside a series of throwback photos, Tom wrote on Instagram: "The lost files from 46! What a special year with these beautiful kids, the best family and friends anyone could ask for, and all of you! Here’s to making 47 our best year yet… Also, you get to post a selfie on your birthday, everyone chill out (sic)"

Tom and Gisele announced their split in 2022, and the sports icon previously insisted that his children would be his number one priority moving forwards.

He wrote on Instagram at the time: "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Gisele explained that the celebrity duo had simply "grown apart".

The blonde beauty - who was married to Tom between 2009 and 2022 - said: "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."