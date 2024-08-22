Tom Brady has marked his son’s 17th birthday by hailing him as a “blessing”.

Tom Brady has marked his son’s 17th birthday by hailing him as a ‘blessing’

The retired NFL quarterback, 47, paid the tribute on Thursday (22.08.24) when his boy Jack – who he has with his 53-year-old actress ex Bridget Moynahan – marked the milestone.

He captioned a carousel of images of him with Jack, including a photo of them enjoying a golf game together: “Happy 17th birthday to the kindest, sweetest, most thoughtful 17-year-old, I know.

“You are truly a blessing in my life and I am so grateful to watch you mature into a young man.

“Your love of family, friends, school, athletics, hard work and dedication to everything you put your energy into are just some of your amazing qualities. I love spending every minute with you and I cherish our time together.

“Those are all my favourite things about you.

“My least favourite is that you can beat me in one-on-one now (eye-rolling and crying laughing face emojis.)

“I love you always and forever, happy birthday, dad.”

One birthday tribute image uploaded by Tom showed Jack smiling for a selfie with his famous father and spending time with his half-siblings Benjamin, 14, and 11-year-old Vivian, who Tom co-parents with his model ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, 44, from whom he split in 2022.

Tom and Bridget started dating in 2007, with the NFL star finding out early into their romance the actress was pregnant with his baby.

The devoted family man recently told how he regrets agreeing to his Netflix comedy roast as his children were “affected” by the gags.

Tom was targeted with a string of close-to-the-knuckle gags during the live special, which aired on 5 May from the Kia Forum, California, about his divorce from Brazilian supermodel Gisele.

Tom told ‘The Pivot’ podcast: “I loved when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun. I didn’t like the way that affected my kids.

“It’s the hardest part about like, the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realise, ‘I wouldn’t do that again,’ because of the way that affected actually the people that I care about the most in the world.

“So it makes you in some ways a better parent going through it because sometimes you’re naive you don’t know or you get a little like, ‘Oh s***!’”