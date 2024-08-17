Tom Brady is "still trying to be a great dad" as he embarks on his new career as a sports analyst.

Tom Brady loves the challenges of fatherhood

The Super Bowl-winning star announced earlier this year that he was joining FOX Sports ahead of the new NFL season, and Tom has now revealed that he's actually "busier than ever".

Tom, 47 - who has Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, as well as Jack, 16, with Bridget Moynahan - told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "I got a lot of things that keep me busy but still trying to be a great dad and be there for my kids."

Despite this, Tom acknowledged that parenting isn't an easy task.

The sporting icon - who was married to Gisele between 2009 and 2022 - said: "All the parents out there know that it’s a challenge to be a good parent. And all the kids I hope you appreciate your parents too! Because there’s a lot of work they put into making your life a little easier."

Tom and Gisele announced their split in 2022, and the sporting legend previously insisted that his children would be his number one priority moving forwards.

He wrote on Instagram at the time: "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Gisele explained that the celebrity duo had simply "grown apart".

The blonde beauty said: "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."