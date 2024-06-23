Tom Cruise, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were among the stars who turned out to watch Taylor Swift perform at London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday (22.06.24) night.

Taylor Swift drew in a star-studded crowd

The 34-year-old singer drew in another star-studded crowd for the second night of her 'Eras Tour' show at the iconic venue, with fan accounts on social media also sharing footage of the likes of Greta Gerwig, Rachel Zegler, Hugh Grant, and Jamie Dornan in the audience.

Another X post featuring crowd footage read: "Liam Hemsworth is in attendance for N2 at Wembley!"

'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' author Holly Jackson was also at the show and told her Instagram followers she was "manifesting" that one of Taylor's surprise songs for the evening would be 'No Body, No Crime'.

However, instead the 'Shake It Off' singer brought out Paramore's Hayley Williams - whose band are supporting Taylor during this leg of the tour - for their 'Speak Now' vault track 'Castles Crumbling'.

Introducing her friend to the stage, Taylor told the audience: “In the process of re-recording, I was really trying to reach out to artists that I'm such a fan of, or in the case of one of the albums, specifically on 'Speak Now', I reached out to artists who have been so influential in my music, in my writing, who I looked up to.

"I asked an artist who I was such a huge fan of to be on one of the songs, and she said yes. London, we are so lucky because when I asked Hayley Williams to come to this show, she said yes.”

The surprise songs segment also saw 'The Tortured Poets Department' track 'thanK you aIMee' for the first time, mashing it up with 'Mean'.

During 'Mean', Taylor changed the lyrics from “Someday, I'll be livin' in a big, ole city” to “Someday, I'll be singing this song in Wembley.”