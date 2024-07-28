Jay Mohr believes Tom Cruise is the "coolest person" he's ever met.
The 53-year-old actor starred alongside Tom, 62, in the 1996 sports-drama movie 'Jerry Maguire', and Jay still has fond memories of working with the Hollywood icon.
Jay - who also starred alongside the likes of Cuba Gooding Jr and Renee Zellweger - told Us Weekly: "I think Tom Cruise is the coolest person I’ve ever met."
Despite this, Jay admitted that he had "no idea" what he was doing at the time.
The actor shared: "'Jerry Maguire' was my first movie. I had no idea what I was doing. I think I was too young and dumb to be nervous."
Meanwhile, Hannah Waddingham recently described the Hollywood legend as "gorgeous and inspirational".
The 50-year-old actress stars alongside Tom in the next 'Mission: Impossible' movie, and Hannah heaped praise on her co-star, admitting that she's been inspired by his work ethic.
Speaking about her preparations for the movie and working with Tom, Hannah told 'Entertainment Tonight': "We were in an Osprey [helicopter], we landed on a moving vessel with four and a half thousand Naval men and women on it and spent five days [aboard].
"I can't tell you how inspired I came away by Tom and [director] Chris McQuarrie."
Elsewhere, Hayley Atwell described Tom as "deeply inspiring".
The 42-year-old actress - who plays Grace in the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise - told 'ET Canada': "He’s a one-man studio.
"There is nothing this man doesn’t know about movie-making and the cinematic experience for the audience.
"It’s deeply inspiring to find someone who is so committed to something, whose work ethic extends to so many different departments."
