Tom Cruise is said to be paying his daughter Suri’s annual university tuition of $65,000.

The ‘Mission: Impossible’ actor is said to be funding the 18-year-old’s education at the private Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, after she was seen moving into her dorm on 18 August with the help of her ‘Dawson’s Creek’ actress mother Katie Holmes, 45, who Tom divorced in 2012 after six years of marriage.

A source told DailyMail.com: “Tom is indeed paying for Suri’s tuition – he has always paid for her schooling and would never stop as he is a stand-up guy.

“He has never hesitated paying his daughter’s child support and expenses. He does not go back on his word. He is fulfilling his obligation.”

The Mail highlighted how Tom and Katie’s divorce deal included a clause he should cover all of Suri’s schooling, with divorce documents revealing the 62-year-old star pays expenses for the teen including “medical, dental, insurance, education, college and other extracurricular costs”.

Suri’s dorm room move comes as Tom is busy filming ‘Mission: Impossible 8’, after taking part in a stunt to mark the closing of the Olympic Games in Paris last week.

A source told the Daily Mail – which published snaps of Suri moving in with her mum’s help: “Suri wants the full college experience so she is giving the dorm rooms a try and she will have a roommate.

“She is excited for a new chapter in her life.”

Suri’s move will be a huge change from the three-bedroom high-rise luxury apartment she shared with her mum.

The Mail reported the biggest dorm facility on the Carnegie campus is in Donner house for first-year residents land.

It has four levels and caters for around 250 freshmen.

There is also the smaller exclusively female Scobell House, which has a maximum of 88 students.

Despite its basic accommodation, the campus features a series of restaurants and a wellness centre.