Tom Cruise performed his famous 'Risky Business' dance on a date with actress Heather Locklear.

Tom Cruise showed off his Risky Business moves on a date with Heather Locklear

The 'Melrose Place' actress, 62, has revealed she first met Tom at an audition for a film during their early years in Hollywood and they became friends even though they both gave a "terrible" performance and missed out on the parts.

Speaking during a panel at 90s Con Florida on Saturday (14.09.24), Heather explained: "We both did an audition for the film together - the two of us - and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I'm terrible' ... He's even worse!'

"So at that time he was just like this little baby boy that I feel like I was a little bit older, and he ended up coming over to my house with Sean Penn. And they were just nice, but he was very, ‘yes ma'am’ to me, and I was like, ‘okay, sir'."

However, Heather did agree to go out on a date with Tom and he ended up pulling out his best dance moves which later ended up on screen in his 1983 movie 'Risky Business'.

Heather said: "We went out dancing to Club Lingerie at that time and, and I've said this before, I mean, he was really cute ... He actually did that [the dance moves] before [the movie], and I was dancing along like, ‘Do you stop dancing if they're down there?'. I was like ‘Yay!' But he was very nice to me."

The pair didn't end up dating, joking: "He didn't quite cut it" but she still looks back on their time together fondly.

Heather went on to marry married Motley Crue rocker Tommy Lee in 1986 and after their divorce, she went on to marry another musician - Bon Jovi's guitarist Richie Sambora - a year later. They separated in 2007.

The actress got engaged to her high school sweetheart Chris Heisser in 2020 and she previously told PEOPLE she isn't fussed about whether they actually get married.

She said: "I'm like, 'You're my man for the rest of my life, whether we get married or not'. [A wedding] is so not important. We're together, and we love each other and support each other. And really that's all that matters."