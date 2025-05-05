Tom Cruise relaxes by playing piano.

Tom Cruise likes to play piano to relax

The Hollywood superstar has confessed he doesn't really "play" the instrument as he isn't particularly skilled, but he still finds "hitting the keys" a useful way to unwind.

He told PEOPLE magazine: "I wouldn’t say ‘play.’ I enjoy hitting the keys … I find it relaxing."

Tom revealed he likes to learn new skills and tries to use them all in his movies.

He takes dance lessons to understand body movement and "emotion" and is "constantly training" in other pursuits.

The actor explained: "I will learn a skill, and I know eventually I’m going to use it in a movie ... [I learn dance] because I’m interested in that art form. The teachers understand how to move a body, what the shape does and the emotion it can create in others ..

[I'm] constantly training [in new skills] whether it’s the piano or having more time to dance. Or parachuting or flying airplanes or helicopters. The wonderful thing is you’re never there. It can always be better."

It comes after the actor is preparing to return to the big screen this month with his latest action movie 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning'.

Alongside Tom, the film features a star-studded cast, including Hayley Atwell, 43, as Grace; Ving Rhames, 66, as Luther Stickell, Simon Pegg, 55, as Benji Dunn, Vanessa Kirby, 37, as Alanna Mitsopolis, Esai Morales, 62, as Gabriel, Pom Klementieff, 39, as Paris, Henry Czerny, 66, as Eugene Kittridge and Angela Bassett, 66, as Erika Sloane.

The latest installment in the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise will debut at the Cannes Film Festival in France, screening out of competition on 14 May, with Tom and director Christopher McQuarrie, both planning to attend.

It marks Tom's third appearance at Cannes. He first attended in 1992 for 'Far and Away' and returned in 2022 for 'Top Gun: Maverick', during which he received an honorary Palme d'Or. ​

'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' is the eighth and final instalment in the long-running spy franchise. It sees Tom reprise his role as Ethan Hunt, a character he has portrayed since the series' inception in 1996.

​The film is scheduled for theatrical release on 21 May in France and 23 May in the United States.

This year's Cannes Film Festival runs from 13 to 24 May.