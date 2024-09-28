Tom Cruise has had one of his unfulfilled movie dreams come true.

The ‘Mission: Impossible’ actor, 62, made a surprise appearance at a showing of his ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ film at the Royal Albert Hall, London, on Friday (27.09.24), which was set to a live performance of the film’s score from the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and composer Lorne Balfe.

In video taken by fans at the show, Tom was seen telling the crowd as he appeared at the event in a suit in front of the orchestra: “I also want to thank tonight’s orchestra and all of your exceptional talents.

“I’ve always wanted to experience a film like this with a live, full symphony orchestra, synchronised to picture, in front of a packed audience in the grandeur of a classic movie palace.

“Thank you all for being here and thank you for making this dream come true.”

Tom also introduced the night by telling fans to “enjoy” the experience, and said he would be watching along with them.

The Royal Albert Hall website said the orchestral performance was part of its Films in Concert series, which also features forthcoming showings of ‘Avatar’, ‘Gladiator’, ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2’ and ‘Home Alone’.

The next ‘Live in Concert’ show at the venue is set to be ‘Ghostbusters’ on 26 October, featuring the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra conducted by original composer Elmer Bernstein’s son Peter Bernstein.

Tom’s appearance comes after the actor made a surprise cameo at the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The August event saw the adrenaline junkie – famed for doing his movie stunts – swinging from the top of the Stade de France in Paris and landing on the stadium’s field.

When he hit the ground he was greeted by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and gymnast Simone Biles, who presented him with the Olympic flag – four years ahead of the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.