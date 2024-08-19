Tom Cruise’s daughter Suri Cruise has moved into her university dorm.

Tom Cruise’s daughter Suri Cruise has moved into her university dorm

The 18-year-old freshman was spotted getting settled at the private Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with the help of her 45-year-old ‘Dawson’s Creek’ actress mother Katie Holmes.

Suri’s move comes as her 62-year-old actor dad is busy filming ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ after taking part in a stunt to mark the closing of the Olympic Games in Paris last week.

A source told MailOnline, which published snaps of Suri moving in with her mum’s help: “Suri wants the full college experience so she is giving the dorm rooms a try and she will have a roommate.

“She is excited for a new chapter in her life.”

Suri’s move will be a huge change from the three-bedroom high-rise luxury apartment she shared with her mum.

The Mail reported the biggest dorm facility on the Carnegie campus is in Donner house for first-year residents land.

It has four levels and caters for around 250 freshmen.

There is also the smaller exclusively female Scobell House, which has a maximum of 88 students.

Despite its basic accommodation, the campus features a series of restaurants and a wellness centre.

The Mail said Suri will start classes on 26 August.

Katie recruited Suri to sing ‘Blue Moon’ over the opening credits of her 2022 film ‘Alone Together’, and said she hoped she would continue down a showbiz career.

The actress told Glamour magazine: “I hope she always does something on my films. I always ask her… you have these projects and you become a family with people.

“And it’s this safe, beautiful, creative space.”

She also told recently how she fears rebooting ‘Dawson’s Creek’ into “today’s world” could “tarnish” the show.

The actress, who starred as Joey Potter in the Massachusetts-set teen romance drama from 1998 to 2003, added there had been a series of talks down the years about bringing back the popular series.

Speaking as part of the Kering Women in Motion talk series at Cannes Film Festival, Katie said: “The show was a time capsule. To put it into today’s world might tarnish it a little bit.”