Tom Daley finds it "very weird" that he has been in the public eye for so long.

The 30-year-old diver - who is married to Hollywood director Dustin Lance Black, 50, and has Robbie, six, as well as 17-month-old Phoenix with him - shot to fame when he competed in the 2008 Olympic Games at the age of 14 and feels "lucky" that everything since then has been documented, especially since it was his eldest who inspired him to take part in the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he eventually won Silver.

Speaking on UK TV show 'This Morning', he said: "It does feel very weird to have my whole life documented in that way but at the same time I feel lucky to have that moment for my kids one day to look back and see all the things that I did and all the things they inspired me to do.

"If it wasn't for Robbie, I wouldn't have come back for these Olympic Games and I'm very glad that I did having come away with another medal.

"It's also very special whenever I bump into people in the street and they're asking questions about my diving. I swear people know more about my life than I do myself and where I'm gonna be! But it's been great to come back and be a part of Team GB again."

But Tom - who achieved Bronze at London 2012 and then again Rio 2016 before winning Gold in Tokyo 2020 - also noted that it has been a lot of work to balance fatherhood with his career comeback

He said: "It is so incredibly tough and any parents who are both working will be able to confirm this. It is really hard to be able to have two working parents and have lots of time with your kids.

"My husband has been so incredibly supportive and originally, I thought it was done after Tokyo and then two years later I said I wanted to go back. He has been incredible in really putting his career to the side for me to able to have the time to compete and train.

"It's gonna be my turn for a little bit now! I owe it to him and with athletes, you don't realise how many people behind you are supporting you and are there for you to be able to achieve your dreams.

"They really are the unsung heroes behind the Olympians, the family members who are there to support you and give you everything that you need to be able to perform at your best."