Tom Hanks has hit out at "fraudulent" advertisements using an AI-created version of his likeness.

Tom Hanks has warned fans about ads using his AI likeness

The 'Elvis' actor has issued a "public service announcement" to fans urging them not to be "swindled" into losing their cash by splurging on "miracle cures and wonder drugs" they believe he has endorsed as a result of the promotional images.

He wrote in a statement shared to Instagram titled "Public service announcement from Tom Hanks": “There are multiple ads over the internet falsely using my name, likeness, and voice promoting miracle cures and wonder drugs.

“These ads have been created without my consent, fraudulently and through AI. I have nothing to do with these posts or the products and treatments, or the spokespeople touting these cures.

“I have type 2 diabetes, and I ONLY work with my board certified doctor regarding my treatment. DO NOT BE FOOLED. DO NOT BE SWINDLED. DO NOT LOSE YOUR HARD EARNED MONEY.”

The 68-year-old actor shared a similar warning about an advert for a dental plan last October.

He wrote on Instagram alongside a screenshot from the ad: “BEWARE!! There’s a video out there promoting some dental plan with an AI version of me. I have nothing to do with it."

The Oscar-winning star previously expressed his concerns about the rise in AI and how there could be a series of movies fronted by him even after his death.

Speaking on the 'Adam Buxton Podcast', he said: "I can tell you that there is discussions going on in all of the guilds, all of the agencies, and all of the legal firms in order to come up with the legal ramifications of my face and my voice and everybody else's being our intellectual property.

"What is a bona fide possibility right now is, if I wanted to, I could get together and pitch a series of seven movies that would star me in them in which I would be 32 years old from now until kingdom come.

"Anybody can now recreate themselves at any age they are by way of AI or deep fake technology. I could be hit by a bus tomorrow and that's it, but performances can go on and on and on and on.

"Outside the understanding of AI and deep fake, there'll be nothing to tell you that it's not me and me alone.

"And it's going to have some degree of lifelike quality. That's certainly an artistic challenge but it's also a legal one."

The 'Castaway' star acknowledged an AI-generated version of himself could end up appearing in projects he wouldn't usually have chosen, but he's not convinced audiences will care that they aren't watching the real him.

He said: "Without a doubt people will be able to tell [that it's AI], but the question is will they care? There are some people that won't care, that won't make that delineation."