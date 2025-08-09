Tom Hanks has paid tribute to late astronaut James Lovell.

The 69-year-old actor portrayed the former NASA commander in 1995's Apollo 13 - which told the story of the ill-fated 1970 lunar mission which endured critical failures before safely returning to Earth - and following his death on Thursday (07.08.25) at the age of 97, Tom praised his work and legacy.

He wrote on Instagram: "There are people who dare, who dream, and who lead others to the places we would not go on our own.

"Jim Lovell, who for a long while had gone farther into space and for longer than any other person of our planet, was that kind of guy.

"His many voyages around Earth and on to so-very-close to the moon were not made for riches or celebrity, but because such challenges as those are what fuels the course of being alive — and who better than Jim Lovell to make those voyages.

"On this night of a full moon, he passes on — to the heavens, to the cosmos, to the stars. God speed you, on this next voyage, Jim Lovell."

And Ron Howard, who directed Apollo 13, also paid tribute to the former Navy test pilot, as he admitted it had been a "tremendous honour" to know such a "remarkable" man, who took part in four space missions during his life.

Sharing a carousel of photos and videos of the astronaut, including side-by-side photos from his film and the real life events, he wrote: "RIP #CommanderLovell. Navy test pilot, Gemini 7, Gemini 12, Apollo 8 and, of course, Apollo 13.

"Simply knowing Jim has been a tremendous honor. His combination of intellect, courage and commitment to duty made him one of the most remarkable individuals I’ve ever met. His support of our movie-making efforts inspired authenticity and elevated our process in so many ways.

Thank you, sir, for your service to our country and to humankind."

Tom previously admitted he would like to go to the moon and thinks he could play a particular role.

He joked to the Daily Telegraph in 2023: “I would like to be the guy in charge of serving food and making jokes to and from the moon.

“If there was room, I would be the guy that cleans up, makes jokes, tells stories and keeps everybody entertained.”