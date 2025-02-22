Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have donated $1 million to the Los Angeles wildfires relief efforts.

The Hollywood couple's $26 million Pacific Palisades home was reported to have survived the devastating blazes, which started in the upmarket area on January 7, however they were forced to evacuate.

Tom and Rita, both 68, have become the latest celebrities to donate to the relief efforts, with the pair splitting the donation between several organisations, including the Motion Picture and Television Fund, the Los Angeles Fire Foundation, SAG-AFTRA Foundation Disaster Relief Fund, the American Red Cross and MusiCares.

In a joint statement, they said: "Like so many of us, we see the loss and devastation wrought by the Altadena and Palisades fires. The challenge of the future of these communities is immense.

"We are so very grateful for the first responders and firefighters, from all over, who fought with all they had in order to save homes and people."

They continued: "Now we must all move forward to what is next for our city, communities, and neighbours.

"We are donating $1 million between the following organisations to help support those in need and those who aided."

They signed off the letter posted to Instagram: "If you can, please join us in donating. Everything helps, right?"

Other stars to have donated include Leonardo DiCaprio, Beyoncé, Paris Hilton and The Weeknd.