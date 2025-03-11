Chet Hanks always knew he would be an actor.

The 34-year-old star is the son of Hollywood legends Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson and after his older brother Colin found fame through his role in 'Fargo', he was aware that fame was something that would come his way "at some point" in his life.

He told Bustle: "My dad’s an actor. My older brother’s an actor. My mom. This was the family business so I [knew] that was something I would go into at some point."

Chet's big break came as a 16 year old when he auditioned for and was cast in the 2007 comedy 'Bratz: The Movie', a live-action film based on the doll line.

He said: "In the middle of my sophomore year of high school, I got to take two months off and go film this movie and hang out around a bunch of hot 19-year-old chicks."

Now, Chet is appearing alongside the likes of Kate Hudson and Brenda Song in the Netflix series 'Running Point' and as he takes on the role of Travis Bugg - a basketball star with a passion for rapping - he admitted that the character is so close to himself that he would just "quit" the industry altogether if he didn't book the job.

He said: " was the character description: Travis is the white point guard. He’s covered in tattoos. He’s a wannabe rapper, but he’s a huge liability because of the controversial s*** he posts on social media.

"I literally said to myself, ‘If I don’t get this role, I should just quit.’."

Chet had dabbled in rapping before finding fame as an actor and admitted that he eventually discovered that he just wants to "perform" in general.

He said: "“I used to think that I wanted to be a rap star, but the truth is that I just want to make music and perform."