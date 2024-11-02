Tom Holland searches Zendaya's name on Google.

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been together for years

The 28-year-old actor and Zendaya went public with their romance back in 2021, and Tom has now revealed that he searches her name to "check" that she's okay.

Appearing on Samah Dada's 'On The Menu' podcast, Tom shared: "The last thing I Googled was actually Zendaya.

"I’m not on [social media], and I delete it when I’m not using it. So, sometimes, like, it’s more of a bit of an anxiety thing, but I’ll check to see if everything’s good and to make sure we’re all cool.

"So I just give her a little Google and look [through] the news, and I’m like, ‘She’s good.'"

Zendaya, 28, previously admitted that she tries to "control" what she shares with the outside world.

The Hollywood star has a huge online following, including more than 180 million followers on Instagram - but Zendaya has still managed to retain a degree of control over her life.

The actress - who has starred alongside Tom in the 'Spider-Man' film franchise - told ELLE magazine: "Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public. I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love.

"But also, I do have control over what I choose to share."

Zendaya's overarching ambition behind her approach to social media is to protect her "peace".

The actress - who first found stardom as a child - explained: "It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now."