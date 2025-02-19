Tom Holland struggled to buy a case of his own beer.

The 28-year-old actor launched the non-alcoholic brand of BERO towards the end of last year, and the London-born star went on a trek around various stores in the United States trying to get his hands on some.

In a series of videos posted to Instagram on Tuesday (18.02.25), he explained: "So I haven’t been in the [United] States for a while.

"And I’m gonna go visit some Bero on the shelves, out in the wild.

"This is the second Target I’ve been to because the last one I went to actually didn’t have it. Not the best marketing.

"The hunt continues. I will find some today!"

The 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' star eventually found a case and bought it, but had to provide his age to the employee and joked that it was "ironic" that he couldn't even buy his own product without such a check.

He said: "This is a bigger Target, so I feel more hopeful.

"Okay, so success, I found some, I bought it! They wouldn’t accept my ID because it’s English and I couldn’t prove my age, so a really lovely employee, I guess, scanned their ID. Kind of ironic that I wasn’t allowed to buy my own product."

Tom recently explained that the non-alcoholic beer came about when he was "getting sober" and wanted to satisfy the craving of having a drink.

Speaking on the 'Dish with Waitrose' podcast, he explained: "I did, while I was sort of getting sober, yeah, like just as a consumer. My first year of sobriety was a pretty interesting time, and I tried everything, and I couldn't find anything that would like, scratch the itch? And I met with some people about the possibilities of like setting up some, I met with a company that I thought had a really good product, but they weren't interested in having an ambassador. So I just thought, sort of selfishly, if I'm going to find something that is perfect for what I would like, I'll have to make it myself."