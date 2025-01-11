Tom Holland's dad is amazed how his son and Zendaya handle the pressures of fame.

Tom Holland and Zendaya recently got engaged

The 28-year-old actor recently got engaged to his 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' co-star, and Tom's dad, Dominic Holland, is convinced that their romance will last, despite the pressures of fame and success.

The 57-year-old author wrote in a post on Patreon: "I do fret that their combined stardom will amplify their spotlight and the commensurate demands on them and yet they continually confound me by handling everything with aplomb.

"And even though show business is a messy place for relationships and particularly so for famous couples as they crash and burn in public and are too numerous to mention … yet somehow right at the same time, I am completely confident they will make a successful union."

The loved-up duo went public with their romance back in 2021, and Zendaya recently admitted that she feels "extra safe" whenever she works with Tom.

The actress told Vanity Fair's 2025 Hollywood Issue: "It’s actually strangely comfortable. It’s like second nature, if anything. You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside. I love working with him.

"He’s so talented, and so passionate about what he does. He always gives things 1,000 percent, even if he’s absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him. It feels pretty normal. That’s how we met. Literally, at a chemistry read."

Prior to that, Tom confessed to Googling Zendaya's name.

The actor revealed that he searches Zendaya's name in order to "check" that she's okay.

Appearing on Samah Dada's 'On The Menu' podcast, Tom shared: "The last thing I Googled was actually Zendaya.

"I’m not on [social media], and I delete it when I’m not using it. So, sometimes, like, it’s more of a bit of an anxiety thing, but I’ll check to see if everything’s good and to make sure we’re all cool.

"So I just give her a little Google and look [through] the news, and I’m like, ‘She’s good.'"