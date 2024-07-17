Tom Sandoval is suing Ariana Madix for accessing explicit videos of Rachel Leviss on his phone.

Tom Sandoval sues Ariana Madix

Ariana, 39, discovered Tom, 40, had been cheating on her with their 'Vanderpump Rules' co-star Rachel, 29, when she found messages between them on his cell phone and now Tom is suing Ariana claimed she “obtained access” to his phone and viewed the videos without his "permission".

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Tom is alleging that Ariana “made copies” of the video and distributed it to “Leviss and third parties” against his authority.

Ariana's attorney, Jordan Susman, said in a statement: "It is abhorrent that Tom Sandoval continues to torment Ms. Madix. From engaging in an illicit affair that shattered her home and stability, to months of emotional warfare and now this attempt to further shirk personal responsibility for the effects his actions have had on her and her emotional wellbeing. Tom Sandoval knows full well what sort of privileges he and Ms. Madix shared in regard to their personal communication devices.

"If he or his mistress had their way, it would be illegal for someone to discover their spouse or significant other was having an affair. For Mr. Sandoval to go from begging Ms. Madix for forgiveness to blaming her for his wrongdoing speaks for itself. Even months after the New York Times branded Mr. Sandoval 'the most hated man in America,' he has clearly learned nothing and believes it necessary to continue torturing Ms. Madix in a vain effort to rehabilitate his image. Ms. Madix is confident that a jury will see through this latest ploy and dismiss his frivolous claims."

In February, Rachel sued Tom and Ariana, accusing them of eavesdropping, revenge porn and an invasion of privacy.

Tom's attorney, Matthew Geragos, said in a statement: "While Tom Sandoval accepts responsibility for his affair, he strongly denies the allegations of the lawsuit filed by Rachel Leviss against him and Ms. Madix. In order to ensure a fair and just determination of responsibility among all parties involved, we filed a cross complaint on behalf of Mr. Sandoval. This customary legal action was crucial to ensure that liability, if any, is fairly distributed based on the actual level of involvement and fault of each party. We aim to resolve this legal dispute with upmost respect towards all parties involved.”