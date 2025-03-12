Tom Sandoval wants to "move on" from his cheating scandal.

Tom Sandoval is focusing on the future

The 42-year-old reality star split from Ariana Madix in 2023 after it emerged that he had a months-long affair with his 'Vanderpump Rules' co-star Rachel Leviss - but Tom has now drawn a line under the scandal and is instead focusing on his future.

He told Us Weekly: "It’s been two years; I want to move on from that and continue with my life."

Tom became a public hate figure in the immediate aftermath of the cheating scandal, but the reality star now feels the "hate has died down".

He shared: "I want to leave that stuff in the past.

"I’m sure there’s still people out there who hold on to that - I know there are - but the hate has died down for sure. Whether they’re laughing with me [or] laughing at me, at least they’re laughing, and that’s what I love."

Tom was in a relationship with Ariana from 2013 until 2023, and the celebrity duo actually still own a home together.

However, Tom has confirmed that they're currently in the process of finding a solution to the issue.

He explained: "It’s been a process. It’s definitely in the works, and I’m looking forward to moving on and closing - like, really fully closing - that chapter. It’s closed in my life, but this is the only thing that’s sort of [still] there."

Despite this, Tom also admitted that he continues to be reminded of his past mistakes.

The reality star - who is dating model Victoria Lee Robinson - shared: "My girlfriend, Victoria, gets a lot of stuff that’s unfair to her, which I feel really bad about. The only thing she’s guilty of is loving me. I wish people would leave her alone. Save it for me!"