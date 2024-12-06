Tom Selleck had a "lovely experience" on 'Friends'.

The 79-year-old actor appeared in ten episodes of the hit TV sitcom between 1996 and 2000, and Tom still has fond memories of the experience.

The actor - who played Dr. Richard Burke, Monica Geller's love interest, on the show - told Parade magazine: "People talk to me about my role on 'Friends' all the time. It was a lovely experience, something I didn’t see coming.

"They just explained this idea and you had to make a leap of faith. They didn’t have a script or anything. I remember I was supposed to do three shows, and on the third show at the table read, somebody said, 'Oh, that’s right, this is your last show. I wish you could come back.' I said, 'Well, nobody asked me.' So that turned into ten shows."

Asked if he'd like to appear in another comedy, Tom replied: "I would love to do another comedy. The right kind of comedy.

"'Friends' made people laugh and cry at times. That’s the kind of comedy I enjoy doing. 'Three Men and a Baby' had that, too."

Tom has recently starred as Frank Reagan in the CBS police drama 'Blue Bloods'.

The veteran actor would love to star in a spin-off series, admitting that he loves his on-screen character - but Tom is yet to receive an offer from the TV network.

Tom - who also starred in the 2007 crime drama movie 'Jesse Stone: Sea Change' - said: "I’m open to suggestions because I love Frank Reagan, but nobody’s really asked. I don’t see him retiring and going off somewhere. If he goes off to a small town, I’d rather do more Jesse Stone movies."