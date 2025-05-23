Tommy Dorfman has filed for divorce.

Tommy Dorfman has split from her wife

The 33-year-old actress submitted paperwork in New York on 16 May to officially end her marriage to Elise Williams after almost two years, People magazine have confirmed.

In December, the '13 Reasons Why' star hinted at a break-up in an Instagram post featuring her "random memories" of 2024.

Offering "vague context" to each images, she wrote about one selfie: "1: heartbreak feels good in a place like this (i wrote this entirely original line) (sic)"

And another slide featured a photo of her dog Fiona and Tommy explained: "fiona loves her new home and, while it’s just the two of us now, i think she’s managing better than i (sic)"

Tommy revealed a year ago she and Elise - who she met on dating app Hinge in 2021 - had secretly got married in 2023, after getting engaged just two months into their relationship.

In an essay for Vogue, Tommy - who was previously married to Peter Zurkuhlen - wrote: "We decided that, at some point down the line, we would just elope. Elise never aspired to be a bride in the traditional sense - she didn’t have fantasies of walking down the aisle or large swaths of people staring at her and her future partner as they performed the spectacle and theatrics of marriage.

"Simply put, she just didn’t feel the need for a big event, and since I had already had that experience at my first wedding with 300-plus guests, I happily obliged. Our love had formed and grown in a contained bubble, so why couldn’t our marriage be on the same terms?...

"We had some ideas of when we might elope but nothing was firm, so when the day came, it was even a surprise to us. In the fall of 2023, sitting perched above the shoreline in Malibu, Elise and I joked about same-day marriages, egging each other on.

"The bit turned more serious when I took to Google and actually learned there was a concierge service for this in Los Angeles (of course there was) and California was the only state that offered confidential marriage services, meaning our papers wouldn’t be in the public record and nobody would know we got married.

"A few hours later, a man showed up at our hotel in Santa Monica, took photos of us on our iPhones and a disposable camera I bought at CVS that morning, and we ended the day at a concert without telling a soul what we’d done."

When the couple returned home to Brooklyn, they decided to celebrate their marriage in a "meaningful way" by arranging a photoshoot with photographer Hunter Abrams, giving the pair the opportunity to wear the wedding dresses they had bought some time before but hadn't taken to their elopement.

The couple decided to go public with their marriage news so they could share their photos with the world.

Alongside photos from the wedding, Tommy explained: "A few months later, we got photos from Hunter and at that moment, we decided we wanted to share them with our friends and family and celebrate our love more publicly.

"While we won’t live our lives online in any way that isn’t well-protected, we do see the benefit of celebrating our love with the world—and, frankly, the importance of people seeing trans and queer love en vogue."