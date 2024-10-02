Tony Hawk and Steve-O are teaming up for a new anthology series.

The skateboarding legend and 'Jackass' star have announced a new scripted project 'Sk8 or Die: The Lee Ralph Story', which will tell the story of the skateboarder who vanished from the scene after reaching the height of the scene in the 1980s.

The show is currently in active development and has been pitched as a biographical anthology series, with each season telling the story of a different skater.

Tony, 56, and Steve-O-, 50, have boarded as producers, while 'F9' star Vinnie Bennett will play New Zealand skater Lee Ralph with Keisha Castle-Hughes cast as his sister Kim Ralph.

Started with his childhood - including his heroin-dealing father - the series will follow his rise through the skating ranks as he become a pro in the late '80s.

Lee - who was known for often skating barefoot - suddenly gave up a life of fame just as he reached the pinnacle of the sport.

In a statement, Tony said: “Lee Ralph was a truly unique character, and that is saying a lot in the eclectic world of skateboarding.

“His skating was powerful and smooth, while his appearance and attitude was unapologetically grimy. But he always wore a smile and we were always stoked to see him.”

Tavake chief Tom Hern - who co-wrote the show with fellow showrunner Halaifonua (Nua) Finau - will direct some episodes with MArtin Desmond Roe and Travon Free.

He added: "I’ve known Lee for nearly 20 years. He’s a dear friend and one of a kind.

“I’ve always known about his skating achievements and his somewhat mythical antics for years, but it wasn’t until researching this project that Nua and I learned about all the other crazy, incredible aspects to his story.

"In addition to the Forrest Gump-like twists and turns of his life, Lee and his family’s story is very touching and inspiring. We can’t wait to bring it to the screen.”